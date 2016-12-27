Totally laid back. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

Nap time! Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a rare photo with her husband, Michael Douglas, and their two children, Dylan, 16, and Carys, 13, on Christmas Day.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

"Totally laid back," the Oscar-winning actress, 47, captioned a sweet black-and-white Instagram shot of herself lounging on the couch with her family on Sunday, December 25. She also showed off her festive holiday decorations and enormous Christmas tree, which was surrounded by presents and adorned with white lights and red bows. "Merry Christmas everyone!" she wrote.



A day earlier, Zeta-Jones celebrated Christmas Eve with two more holiday-themed Instagram posts. "Getting ready for our Christmas Eve dinner," she captioned a photo of her fireplace — which was beautifully decorated with green garland, bows, candles, red wreaths and stockings — alongside a dinner table. She also posted a stunning selfie and wished her 502,000 followers a "Happy Christmas Eve!"



Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 72, who wed in November 2000, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last month following a brief split in 2013. In February, she told Good Housekeeping that the key to saving the marriage was perseverance.



"It's a long road and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage," she explained to the magazine. "You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises because that won't be the last problem. There will be many more down the road."

