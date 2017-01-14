Always and forever. Céline Dion paid tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, on Saturday, January 14, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

In a post on Facebook, the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress, 48, wrote a short, heartfelt message first in French and then translated into English. “Il y a un an, le 14 janvier 2016, René Angélil nous quittait. Son souvenir reste à jamais gravé dans nos cœurs,” she wrote. “Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts. -Team Céline ❤.”



Dion also shared the same message in a post to Instagram, alongside a glowing image of the couple embracing.



On Thursday, January 12, the Grammy winner shared a sweet throwback image of herself with the couple's three boys all cozied up for the holidays. (In it, the proud mama dons a white polar bear sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, while her 6-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, show off their Santa Claus pajamas. Her eldest, René-Charles, 15, stands protectively behind his mother.)



“Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!” she captioned the image. “Souvenirs des fêtes! Maintenant, on retourne au boulot! #TBT #Vacances #Famille -Team Céline🎄.”



Angélil lost his battle with throat cancer last January at the age of 73. He had been struggling with his health for several years. In October, Dion told CBS Sunday Morning that he was always the one for her.

"Before he left, it was very, very difficult for all of us," Dion said. "For me especially, and my children, to see the man of my life die a little bit more every day. And when he left, it was kind of a relief for me that the man that I love, the only man that I kissed, the only man that I loved — yeah, I never kissed another man in my life. So the man of my life was my partner, and we were one. So when he stopped suffering, I said to myself, 'He's OK. And he deserves not to suffer.'"

