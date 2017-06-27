Austin Ames is back! Chad Michael Murray stopped by a prom at the Children's Hospital of Orange County in California on Saturday, June 24, dressed as his beloved character from A Cinderella Story.

Rather than wearing a traditional tuxedo, the actor, 35, slipped back into his famous Prince Charming-esque green costume from the 2004 romantic comedy, in which he starred alongside Hilary Duff. He attended the hospital's 16th annual oncology prom with his wife, Sarah Roemer.

I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom. 👑@chadmurray15 #CHOC #prom #austinames A post shared by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

"I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom. @chadmurray15 #CHOC #prom #austinames," the actress, 32, captioned an Instagram photo with her handsome hubby.

Murray shared a video of himself in costume from inside the venue, writing, "Had the amazing pleasure of attending the #CHOC Prom last night. This is one of 4 or 5 rooms they decorated. It was incredible. I Brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom. Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS! #cinderellastory #AustinAmesLives #PrincetonGirl #Nomad #prom."



Saturday night's prom also marked 18 years since the One Tree Hill alum's high school graduation. "It's insanity!" he said in a Facebook Live video, reflecting upon his younger days. "I'm about to go to prom again. This is so exciting!"



Bachelor Nation star Becca Tilley and actors Drake Bell and Jake T. Austin also attended the dance.

