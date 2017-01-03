Charles Manson Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

Charles Manson has been temporarily taken out of California’s Corcoran State Prison to get treatment at a hospital for an undisclosed ailment, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Manson, 82, was taken to a Bakersfield hospital on Tuesday, January 3.

The infamous cult leader and former singer-songwriter was charged in 1971 after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. In 1969, he infamously carried out the Manson Family murders.

Among his victims was 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered in her home by members of his cult. At the time of her death, the actress, who was married to director Roman Polanski, was 8 months' pregnant.



Updates to come.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



