They’re fighting like cats and dogs. Hollywood’s legendary Chateau Marmont has fired off a cease and desist letter to a cats-only grooming and boarding service named Cateau Marmont.

According to a July 18 letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the celebrity hot spot is threatening a lawsuit against the adorably named pet spa if the Cateau doesn’t change the name of its business. Lawyers for the Andre Balazs-owned hotel warned Cateau, located in Toluca Like neighborhood of L.A., that it could pursue claims related to trademark infringement, trademark dilution and unfair competition.

Group 99, which controls Chateau's intellectual property, insists in the cease & desist letter that their hotel has spent almost a century building the iconic brand and doesn’t want customers to mistakenly think the Hollywood hangout is venturing into kitty care and rescue.

But Cateau’s owner Jennifer Shields is sharpening her claws for a fight. According to THR, Shields’ lawyer R. Joseph Trojan fired back at the Chateau’s threat last week: “No bar services are offered to the cats at any time. To our knowledge, your client has never used its luxury hotel rooms to shelter homeless animals.”

THR reports that Shields has no plans to change her business’ name, but promises the Cateau won’t be providing spa services to humans so long as the Chateau Marmont withdraws its threat by August 19.

Interestingly enough, as THR points out, the Chateau Marmont doesn’t seemed too concerned about a Beverly Grove dog spa similarly named Chateau Marmutt — a business established close to two decades ago.

THR reached out to Chateau Marmont’s attorney Christopher Dolan to clarify why his client has chosen to target the feline-focused operation, but the publication has yet to receive a response.

