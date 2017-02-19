Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump Credit: Johnny Louis/FilmMagic; Cheriss May/Getty Images

What even is he talking about? Chelsea Clinton was one of many people who trolled President Donald Trump via Twitter on Sunday, February 19, after he referenced a terrorist attack in Sweden that never happened.

On Saturday, February 18, the 70-year-old real estate mogul mentioned the nation while listing countries that have recently been the target of terrorist attacks — though, according to The Associated Press, the last attack on Sweden was in 2010.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe,” he said during a rally in Florida on Saturday. “You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?” Other places Trump mentioned included Paris, Nice and Brussels, which have all actually been hit by attacks in recent years.

The Internet exploded with memes and taunts about Trump’s gaffe, and Clinton, 36, couldn’t resist her own take on the bizarre incident. “What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?”

The Bowling Green Massacre is another one of the White House administration’s recent head-scratching blunders. Earlier this month, Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway cited a nonexistent “Bowling Green massacre” while defending the president’s controversial immigration ban. It never happened.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt was even more blunt in his assessment of Trump’s made-up nonfiction. “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” he tweeted Sunday.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

Horrifying video of the #SwedenIncident that fake news won't report. pic.twitter.com/LHwGRSgkd9 — Lon Diggs (@LonDiggs3) February 19, 2017

🇪🇺🇸🇪 Our thoughts and prayers go out to the all the victims of the horrible tragedy that never happened #lastnightinSweden. Sad! 😢🇸🇪🇪🇺🇩🇪 — itsgreat (@itsgreateu) February 19, 2017

Donald, it's Nobel, not Noble. Norway gives out the Peace Prize, not us. And no, you can't have one. #lastnightinsweden — Last Night In Sweden (@LastNiteNSweden) February 19, 2017

#lastnightinsweden: Free healthcare & education. Paid vacation & maternity leave. Democracy. Just the usual Scandinavian stuff.... — Lars K. Christensen (@lkchr) February 19, 2017

The White House has yet to issue an official statement about what exactly Trump was talking about when he referenced Sweden.

