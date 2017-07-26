Courtesy of Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Do go chasing waterfalls! Cheryl Burke is back together with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence. The DWTS pro shared an Instagram photo of herself under a waterfall with Lawrence while on vacation in Grenada on Tuesday, July 25.

“Adventure of a lifetime,” Burke, 33, captioned the romantic snap.

Adventure of a lifetime. @sunhuntersgrenada, thank you! @sandalsresorts #sandalsresorts #sandalslasourcegrenada A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The pair reunited last winter after a decade-long split. They first started dating in 2007 and called it quits a year later in 2008 before reuniting in February 2017 — and things have seemingly never been better.

“I’ve never seen Cheryl so happy and so at peace,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Matt is a wonderful presence in her life and I can see this being it for her."

For Lawrence, the feeling is mutual.

“Life's a beach,” the Boy Meets World alum captioned a selfie with Burke on July 20.

Life's a beach @cherylburke @sandalsresorts #SandalsResorts #SandalsLaSourceGrenada A post shared by Matt Lawrence (@matthewlawrence) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

The couple have been soaking up the sun while enjoying some R&R together and sharing enviable snaps on their respective social media accounts since landing on the island last week.

“Sunday funday,” Burke captioned a cute snap of herself in a black bikini alongside Lawrence on a beach on Sunday, July 23.

The lovebirds first met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, one of Matthew’s brothers, who was a contestant on the third season of DWTS.

Burke was previously linked to JT Torregiani and Cougar Town actor Josh Hopkins.

