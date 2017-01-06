#tbt to when @juleshough was still the shortest but I was definitely the most tan. #eyeshadowfordays A photo posted by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

I spy! Cheryl Burke shared an epic flashback photo with Dancing With the Stars favorites Julianne Hough, Derek Hough and Mark Ballas.

In the group pic, six pairs of dancers are lined up in front of a stage with a gold backdrop, and several people are holding trophies. “#tbt to when @juleshough was still the shortest but I was definitely the most tan. #eyeshadowfordays,” Burke, now 32, captioned the Instagram pic Thursday, January 5.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Can’t spot them all? Ballas, now 30, stands out in an all-red ensemble, and right in front of him is Julianne, now 28, who looks adorable in a pink and red sparkly dress. Right in front of Julianne is her older brother, Derek, now 31, who wears an unbuttoned white shirt and pants. Three people in front of Derek is Burke, who is sporting a glittery dress and a bold beauty look.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

During season 23, the show's the most recent, Burke and Derek competed as professionals while the Grease: Live actress served as a judge. Derek was partnered with Marilu Henner, while Burke mentored Ryan Lochte after his Rio Olympics scandal. However, the mirrorball trophy ultimately went to Val Chmerkovskiy and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez when the show wrapped in late November.



Ballas decided to take a break from the ABC dancing competition after season 22. He explained in an Instagram note in September that he’s looking forward to a “new chapter” and working on other projects.



ABC has yet to announce which stars will return to season 24.

