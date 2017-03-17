No love lost. Mama June Shannon’s estranged daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has slammed the reality star’s recent weight loss surgery, claiming her mother only had the procedure for the publicity.

“I think she did it just to be more famous,” Chickadee told E! News on Thursday, March 16. “I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

Mama June recently stunned fans with her dramatic weight loss on her new WeTV show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. But Chickadee told E! she believes the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star only had the surgeries - which included excess skin removal, a tummy tuck and breast lift - to land another TV gig.

“I think Mama did get herself out there to get another show,” the 22-year-old said. “I don’t think she did it or anything for herself. If she would have done it for herself, she would have tried to lose the weight a long time ago.”

What’s more, she believes Mama June’s manager is behind the decision, and claims she previously urged Chickadee to get plastic surgery to “get her out there.”

Chickadee’s comments come after Mama June - who went from 460 pounds to a size 4 during her shocking slim down- told the Domenick Nati Show on Friday, March 10 she had to foot the bill for her surgeries. “I had to pay, just like everybody else,” the 37-year-old said. “It was going to happen whether I had them [paying for it] or not.”

Chickadee, who lives with her husband Michael Cardwell and their daughters Kaitlyn, 4, and Kylee, previously told Us Weekly that Mama June’s confidence had soared thanks to her new look. "I think it made her more confident with herself,” she said. "I think she's more into it now because she can wear blue jeans and she can wear all the clothes and stuff like that and before she couldn't do that."

