A love triangle? Sofia Richie's romance with Scott Disick has caused some tension with her longtime friend Chloe Bartoli, a source close to the new couple exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her. It's a mess," the insider tells Us. Prior to their drama, the model, 19, and the stylist, 27, "were like sisters," the source adds. "They were the best of friends and were inseparable." (Disick's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended in 2015 after he was spotted partying with Bartoli.)

In addition, Bartoli and Richie recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that Sofia, who is the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie, has been hooking up with Disick, 34. "Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together," a source told Us. "It's so weird. Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia had been a family friend for years, and was close to Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model have been spotted together on several occasions since his PDA-filled birthday trip to Cannes, France, where he was also seen getting cozy with Bartoli. He and Sofia looked flirty while celebrating aboard a yacht on May 26, but she squashed romance rumors at the time. "Just so everyone can get their pants out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies," she tweeted, adding the hashtag #relax.



Disick shares three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 — with ex-girlfriend Kardashian, whom he dated on and off for nine years. The reality star, 38, moved on to model Younes Bendjima in December 2016. "Younes and Kourtney are doing great," a source recently told Us of the couple, who traveled to Egypt together in August. "The relationship is still developing, and it's getting more serious."

To make things more complicated, Kardashian was once linked to Justin Bieber, who briefly dated Sofia in 2016.

