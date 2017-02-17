Another twist for Bachelor Nation? Chris Harrison admitted that Charlie O’Connell was the one Bachelor star he just didn’t get along with. Watch what he had to say in the video above.

The longtime host of ABC’s dating show made the surprising admission while cohosting Live With Kelly on Friday, February 17, after Kelly Ripa grilled him on his least-favorite Bachelor.

“This will just ruin my life for the next month,” the 45-year old joked, before 'fessing up. And while Bachelor Nation widely considers controversial season 18 star Juan Pablo Galavis to be the most-hated Bachelor ever, Harrison said it was actually 2005’s Bachelor Charlie O’Connell, who starred on season 7 of the reality dating show, who rubbed him the wrong way.



“So here’s the thing, after 15 years, 30-some odd people that have been through this show, there are people I get along with better than others,” said Harrison, before naming O’Connell – whose actor brother Jerry O’Connell frequently slips into the Live cohost seat beside Ripa — as the one person he just didn’t “meld with” on their journey to find love.



“Charlie and I, he was just East Coast, me, Southern kid, it was like oil and water,” said the TV personality, who also hosts The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. “We just didn’t get along."

Part of that may have been timing, said Harrison, who insisted that “I actually love Charlie,” but revealed that O’Connell wasn’t in a good place emotionally and said they kept their distance while filming.

“He was, now self-admittedly, in a difficult time in his life, a little tumultuous,” explained Harrison. ”He’s come back from that, thankfully, but we just didn’t really spend any time together … We just went our separate ways.”



As fans remember, O’Connell gave his final rose and a promise ring to Sarah Brice, although he chose not to propose during the live finale. The duo dated on and off after the show, breaking up in 2007 and then getting back together the following year, before calling it quits for good in 2010.



