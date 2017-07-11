He’s not granting the brotherly seal of approval! Chris Hemsworth had a few choice words for his little brother Liam, who posted a revealing photo of himself sporting “tiny shorts” via Instagram on Monday, July 10.



Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

“What was that about? You know what that felt like? That felt like a late Friday night, drunken kind of post,” the Avengers star, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, July 11. “And then the following morning he’s like, ‘I didn’t. Did I? Oh no.’ But he can’t delete it now,” Chris noted of the post, which has more than 300,000 likes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Australian native, who recently announced his new social media campaign with Hugo Boss, wondered why his younger brother had posted the picture in the first place. “Was that intentional?” he inquired while chatting with ET. When asked if he would share his own photo in “tiny shorts,” Chris quickly replied, “I don’t think so, no.”

The Thor actor also dished on competing against Liam “in a fun way” to stay in top shape. “People try to pair us off like there’s this vicious competitiveness and, ‘Arghhh! You got that part and I didn’t and stuff, which isn’t the case,” he clarified. “Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there’s a great rivalry there — a very healthy one.”

In agreement, the eldest Hemsworth brother, Luke, recently revealed to Us Weekly that he and his brothers “have a healthy rivalry with everything that [they do].”



