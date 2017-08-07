Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage on Sunday, August 6.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Faris wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a similar statement on Facebook, adding that the pair “continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt, 38, and the Mom star, 40, met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and wed in 2009. They have one child together, a son, Jack, who will turn 5 this month.

Faris opened up about their marriage in a podcast interview with Isla Fisher in December 2016, and admitted that they “grappled with a lot of the ideas of being a public couple.”

The House Bunny star explained that their relationship was tested after reports of Pratt cheating surfaced in 2015, “when there were some tabloid rumors about strain in our relationship.”

She said that she tried to ignore it, but “I just remember feeling so hurt in a way that bothered me.”

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would,” Faris added.

She admitted that even though she knew the rumors weren’t true, “It made me feel incredibly insecure.”

