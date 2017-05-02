Chris Soules’ legal battle continues. In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly, prosecutors claim that Soules was seen allegedly purchasing alcohol “at a convenience store shortly before the accident“ that resulted in local farmer Kenneth Mosher’s death.

The documents further allege that “empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages” were found in and around Soules’ vehicle, and that he “did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

The filing comes after Soules’ lawyers requested that his felony D charge be dismissed. In court documents filed on May 1, the Bachelor alum’s team argued that Soules didn’t flee the scene and that he fulfilled his legal obligations by calling 911 and remaining at the scene until an ambulance arrived. In audio of his 911 call, Soules said he checked Mosher’s pulse and also asked if anyone knew CPR.

“A recording of a 911 phone call placed by Mr. Soules provides real-time evidence that Mr. Soules unhesitatingly identified himself and his role in the accident to dispatch and tried his utmost to resuscitate Mr. Mosher,” his lawyers argue in documents previously obtained by Us. “Mr. Soules described the location of the accident and communicated with dispatch for approximately 5 minutes and 45 seconds while help was en route. The evidence will further show that emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home.”

Mosher was laid to rest at a funeral in Iowa on Monday, May 1.

