Chris Soules Charged With Felony, Preliminary Hearing Set for Fatal Crash

Chris Soules has officially been charged with a felony stemming from his fatal car crash earlier this week, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Buchanan County Sheriff tells Us that the Bachelor alum, 35, is facing a class D felony. Possible penalties include a jail sentence, strict probations and fines.

Soules' preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2.

As previously reported, Soules' pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora, Iowa, on Monday. He was later arrested at his home in Arlington for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and he was released after posting $10,000 bail.

The other driver, Kenneth Mosher, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Soules and Mosher knew each other and were neighbors.

Despite reports, Soules' legal team argues that he didn't flee the scene following the accident. In a 911 call obtained by Us, Soules can be heard telling the operator that he didn't think Mosher was breathing and that he didn't know how to do CPR.

"Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect. While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately," Soules' legal team told Us in a statement on Thursday. "During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."

Soules, who deleted his Instagram after the incident, appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015.



