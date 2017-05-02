Chris Soules' former Dancing With the Stars costars are speaking out following his latest brush with the law.

"I haven't reached out to Chris Soules," Sharna Burgess told Us Weekly following the live show on Monday, May 1. "I know Chris, but we weren't necessarily close friends, but my heart goes out to him. This is a really insane situation and I almost don't even know what to say about it, but he's in my prayers and I hope he's OK. I can't imagine that that is easy to go through at all."

As previously reported, Soules' pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer in Aurora, Iowa, on April 24. The other passenger, Kenneth Mosher, died as a result of his injuries and was laid to rest on Monday. The Bachelor alum, who was Mosher's neighbor, was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident and faces a class D felony. Since he called 911 after the crash, however, his legal team filed a motion to dismiss the felony charge, arguing that he stayed to help and also clearly identified himself to the 911 operator.

Nicole Kohl/ABC

"[It's] shocking," Burgess added to Us. "I mean, he is the nicest, nicest guy. That doesn't change anything. He made a mistake and I … I don't even know what to say, but he is the nicest guy. He doesn't have a bad bone in his body, but sometimes we accidentally do terrible things, I guess."

Soules was partnered with pro Witney Carson during season 20 of DWTS in 2015. Earlier this week, Carson, 23, told Entertainment Tonight that she hasn't spoken with Soules since his arrest.



