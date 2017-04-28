A few days after Chris Soules’ arrest for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car crash, police have obtained a search warrant for the results of his blood test, a law enforcement source tells Us Weekly.



The season 19 Bachelor, 35, was driving his pickup truck on Monday, April 25, when he rear-ended a tractor trailer. Soules called 911 and checked the victim’s pulse, but the tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, later died as a result of his injuries. Hours later, Soules was arrested at his home in Arlington, Iowa.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park

According to TMZ, the search warrant allows police to obtain Soules’ blood test results from the hospital. However, the results may not be accurate, because when police arrived to arrest Soules, there was a delay while they obtained a search warrant to enter his home. "Chris did stay in his home and would not come out until the police provided a search warrant to enter his home,” the law enforcement source tells Us. (The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has no comment.)

He later went to a hospital for medical attention and a blood test. TMZ says police may be interested in the results to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident. The site reported that Soules allegedly had alcoholic beverage containers in his possession at the time of the crash, but he was not charged with driving under the influence.

TMZ also reports that police have obtained a search warrant for the red Chevy that picked up Soules from the scene of the accident. Per the Associated Press, a judge sealed the warrants that let police obtain the blood samples and to enter Soules’ home.

The reality star has been holed up in his home in the aftermath of the incident. “Chris has a location-monitoring device on his leg and had to surrender his passport,” a source told Us earlier this week. The ankle monitor was a precaution because Soules previously “had plans to leave the country” before his arrest.

Soules has retained Des Moines attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer. In a statement to Us Weekly, the legal team says, “Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect. While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."

The statement continued: “His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher. Due to the nature of the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected."

