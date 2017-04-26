Chris Soules knew Kenneth Mosher, the man who died after an accident involving the Bachelor alum's truck on Monday, April 24, Radar Online reports.



"Everyone around here is in shock," Richard Roepke, a relative of Mosher, told Radar. "He knew them, they're neighbors. We're feeling very sad, everyone knows Chris' family."



The reality star 35, allegedly left the scene of the accident and was arrested at 1:16 a.m. in his hometown of Arlington, Iowa. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the star's pickup truck rear-ended Mosher's tractor, sending both vehicles into a ditch. Mosher, 66, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

INFphoto.com

"Chris has created his own problems," Roepke told Radar. "This is life-changing for him. He has to deal with it himself. This isn't the direction his family wanted him to go in."

Citing police documents, TMZ reported that Soules was allegedly in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash.



"We're trying to figure out why he left the scene," Roepke continued. "This is something he has to share and the rest of us can only speculate. ... What was going through his head? It is a bad day."



Mosher's wife told Radar that she's "not very well" after the tragic accident.

In a statement to People, Soules' spokesperson said, "Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family."



