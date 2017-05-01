Chris Soules’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the felony charge against the Bachelor alum for allegedly leaving the scene of a car accident that killed a fellow Iowa farmer, Kenneth Mosher.



The reality star’s Des Moines-based attorneys Gina Messamer, Alfredo Parrish and Brandon Brown filed the documents on Monday, May 1, ahead of Soules’ first scheduled court appearance.

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

In the documents obtained by Us Weekly, Soules’ lawyers argue that there’s no probable cause for the charge because evidence shows the 35-year-old corn farmer called for help and checked the victim’s pulse. “A recording of a 911 phone call placed by Mr. Soules provides real-time evidence that Mr. Soules unhesitatingly identified himself and his role in the accident to dispatch and tried his utmost to resuscitate Mr. Mosher. Mr. Soules described the location of the accident and communicated with dispatch for approximately 5 minutes and 45 seconds while help was en route,” the documents say. “The evidence will further show that emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home.”

As previously reported, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was charged with a class D felony in connection with the accident. Soules was driving his pickup truck when he rear-ended a tractor trailer driven by Mosher. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, and Mosher passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. Hours later, Soules was arrested at his Arlington home after police obtained a search warrant to enter the house. He also went to a hospital, where he took a blood test.

Soules’ high-profile lawyers released a statement to Us Weekly last week defending their client. “While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately,” the statement said. "His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher. Due to the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family."



