Chris Soules called 911 after being involved in a fatal car crash near Aurora, Iowa, on Monday, April 24, telling the dispatcher that he had checked the victim's pulse.

According to the audio of the 911 call, which was obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 26, the Bachelor alum, 35, told the dispatcher that he had been involved in an accident with a tractor, and that the driver of the tractor was injured after his vehicle landed in a ditch.

Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

When the dispatcher asked Soules if the victim, who was later identified as 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, was breathing, Soules replied, "I can't tell. He doesn't appear to be."



The dispatcher then asked the reality star if he knows how to perform CPR. "No, I don't," he replied, sounding out of breath, before asking, "Anybody know how to do CPR?" It is unclear who he asked.

Soules also told the dispatcher that the victim was bleeding from his mouth. "I feel a pulse," he added.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Soules allegedly left the scene of the accident and was arrested at 1:16 a.m. in his hometown of Arlington. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Soules' pickup truck rear-ended Mosher's tractor. Mosher was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

