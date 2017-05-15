Chris Soules’ motion to dismiss the felony charge against him for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car accident on April 24 has been denied by an Iowa judge.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, May 15, the motion to dismiss is considered “by the court to be procedurally moot.”

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

As previously reported, Soules’ lawyers Gina Messamer, Alfredo Parrish and Brandon Brown filed a motion to dismiss the charge on May 1 ahead of Soules’ first scheduled court appearance. In the documents, Soules’ team argued that there’s no probable cause for the charge because evidence shows that the 35-year-old Bachelor alum called for help and checked victim Kenneth Mosher’s pulse after his car collided with Mosher’s tractor, causing both vehicles to land in a ditch.

Soules was later arrested at his home and charged with a class D felony for leaving the scene of an accident. Soules’ legal team has repeatedly argued that the corn farmer didn’t flee the scene and that “in fact [Soules] was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately.”

“His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher,” a statement previously read to Us Weekly.

Mosher, 66, who was Soules' neighbor, died shortly after the accident at the hospital and was laid to rest on May 1. The former Bachelorette contestant has been wearing an ankle monitor at his home since his arrest.

