Chris Soules has hired a team of high-powered lawyers following his April 24 arrest. The Bachelor star, who was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident, has retained attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa, law firm Parrish Kruidenier to represent him.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the legal team says: “Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect. While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”



ABC/Matthew Putney

The statement adds that his legal team is exploring the possibility of a gag order “to prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial.” They’ve also filed a demand "asking law enforcement to preserve possible evidence and anticipate filing additional motions next week.”

“His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher,” the statement concludes. “Due to the nature of the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family.”



As previously reported, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office told Us that Soules' pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora, Iowa, causing both vehicles to land in a ditch. The season 19 Bachelor was later arrested at 1:16 a.m. at his home in Arlington for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital.

