Chris Soules returned to Iowa court on Thursday, September 14, for a hearing about the fatal car accident he was involved in earlier this year.

During the five-minute pre-trial hearing, the Bachelor alum, 35, appeared emotionless and did not speak, according to NBC affiliate KWWL. He wore a navy suit, a white button-down shirt, a red tie and brown shoes.



The Associated Press reported that Soules' attorneys asked the judge to dismiss a charge against him for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident, which occurred near his hometown of Aurora in April. Soules has been accused driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a tractor trailer driven by local farmer Kenneth Mosher. The 66-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.

At the hearing, the Iowa native's legal team said they had reached an agreement with the prosecution to withdraw a bill of particulars (a written statement of charges or claims submitted by a plaintiff) as well as amend the wording of the trial information. However, the severity of the charge against Soules, a class D felony, did not change.



Soules' attorneys still plan to pursue a dismissal, KWWL reported. A hearing for a motion to dismiss is set for October 10.

Less than one week before the reality star returned to court, he appeared to be in good spirits while attending fellow Bachelor alum Sharleen Joynt's wedding in New York City. The ceremony marked one of his first public outings since he was arrested on April 25 for the fatal accident, for which he entered a not guilty plea in May.



