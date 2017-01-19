Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Not having it. Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to lash out at a paparazzo who spewed racial and anti-Semitic slurs at the model and her husband, John Legend, when they touched down at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport on Thursday, January 19.

According to a series of tweets shared by Teigen, 31, on Thursday, she and her Grammy-winning hubby, 38, were verbally accosted by a photographer.



“Paparazzi at JFK just asked me ‘if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?’ - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics,” the Cravings author wrote to her 3.45 million followers.

In subsequent posts, Teigen elaborated on her interaction with the photographer, insisting that she had politely answered several questions before he began throwing insults.



“I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. F--king disgusting,” she continued. “Also, john is right next to me. The balls.”

Teigen told fans that the man in question also made an anti-Semitic remark to the couple. “He also went from ‘what's an easy recipe to make at home’ to ‘if a Jew were a vampire, would he still be afraid of crosses?’” she tweeted.



When a follower suggested that the Sports Illustrated swimsuit stunner — who shares daughter Luna, 9 months, with Legend — should have fought back, she said that it wouldn’t have been worth it. “Nah. They live for that photo and lawsuit,” she wrote.



However, Teigen is keeping an eye out for any footage that might help her track down the disrespectful shutterbug. “Guess we'll find him when he puts the video out,” she tweeted. “That he edits the s--t out of since he didn't get clocked.”

