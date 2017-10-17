Will it be Paul or Pablo? Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed the newest addition to their family — an adorable bulldog puppy — on October 6, but they can't seem to agree on a name.

Teigen, 31, took to Instagram sharing the name dilemma. “Super secret shooting with Paul. Or Pablo. We can’t decide. Both mom and Luna cannot pronounce Pablo. John won’t call him Paul. This freaking house, let me tell you,” she wrote on October 14, alongside a photo of her holding the new pup. Legend responded: “PABLO!”

Earlier that week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model announced the pup’s arrival by sharing a photo of their daughter, Luna, sitting with the puppy. “What happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj,” she wrote.

The couple, who have been married for 10 years, also have three other dogs named Pippa, Puddy and Penny.

Last month, 17-month-old Luna completed her first chore, which may make having another dog just a little bit easier.

On September 20, Teigen shared a video of Luna carrying a bowl of dog food in which the proud mom can be heard saying "good job." She added in the caption: “First chore!”

And as for expanding their family even more? Teigen is ready, telling Us in September, “How would I not want to expand my family with this beautiful person? He’s just everything.”



