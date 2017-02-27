Sweet dreams! Chrissy Teigen set the internet on fire after she was caught taking a nap during the 2017 Academy Awards.

The supermodel, 31, was spotted dozing off on her husband John Legend’s shoulder during Casey Affleck’s Best Actor acceptance speech.

As the celebrities around her smiled graciously for the cameras, she was caught with her eyes firmly shut as she snuggled up to her man.

“I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal,” one Twitter user wrote.

Teigen’s sleepy antics created a whirlwind of other social media comments, with almost everyone finding it hilarious.

Look at Chrissy Teigen back there pretending to sleep through Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/nM7UgQ6Rl9 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 27, 2017

Although she looked picture perfect on the red carpet, earlier in the day Teigen had taken to Snapchat to reveal she had an unsightly injury she was trying to cover up.

"So I have a pretty bad burn on my leg right where my slit is on my dress,” she said as she peeled a bandaid off to uncover the wound.



Teigen even documented how her makeup artist was doing her best to cover it up using Milk of Magnesia.

“I don’t know, just do something,” she was heard saying.

Teigen was at the star-studded even to support her husband, who performed two Oscar-nominated songs from the movie La-La Land.

