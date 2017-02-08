Lucky escape! Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 7, according to E! News.

The supermodel mom-of-one was reportedly in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was hit at approximately 7.30pm.



Luckily Teigen was uninjured in the crash and the outlet reports an unnamed suspect was arrested on misdemeanor hit and run.



Getty

Teigen just celebrated her return to Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition, after giving birth to her daughter, Luna, 10-months ago.



It was also recently revealed that the 31-year-old will be joining her hubby John Legend, on his Darkness and Light Tour, along with Luna.



Andrew Goodman/Getty Images

He chatted about the exciting news in a Facebook Live session saying: “The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along,” the 38-year-old said. “This’ll be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family. That’s the subtitle of the tour: Darkness And Light Tour: Luna’s First Tour.”



