Taylor Hill/Getty Images

No shame in their game! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend embraced their inner nerds while on vacation in Italy on Thursday, August 31.

The couple enjoyed a problem-solving game called "Math Off: Sardinia Edition" with two of their friends, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, director Mike Rosenthal, the latter of whom shared a video of the fun-filled competition on Vimeo.

While Teigen, 31, did not directly participate in the game, she appeared between rounds for hilarious "word from our sponsor" segments. In one faux commercial, she promoted her BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette. "Get your glow on!" she said while posing with the product. Later, she strutted across a yacht while holding a bottle of Smirnoff vodka. (Teigen is a spokesperson for Smirnoff, though she recently revealed she's cutting back on drinking.)



Atkin, 37, hosted the competition and asked Legend, 38, and Rosenthal, 40, a series of mathematical questions, complete with the Jeopardy! thinking music and studio audience sound effects. Ultimately, Legend won the game by a small margin. With a huge grin on his face, he waved to the camera alongside Teigen.

The video ended with closing credits scribbled on various pieces of paper. Atkins was the director, while the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model worked as the line producer and supervising producer. Wardrobe is listed as "N/A." The foursome also made to sure to point out that "no sponsors approved of this dumb game show."

Teigen and Legend, who share 16-month-old daughter Luna, have been vacationing in Italy for several days. They showed plenty of PDA while aboard their yacht on Wednesday, August 30.

