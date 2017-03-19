Chrissy Teigen and Luna Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Next stop, Africa! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently traveled to Marrakesh, Morocco, for a family vacation with their 11-month-old daughter, Luna.

The couple, who wed in September 2013, documented the trip on their social media accounts. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, shared a stunning Instagram photo of herself and the "Love Me Now" singer, 38, posing in a foyer on Saturday, March 18. She looked gorgeous in a long, saffron-colored dress and cupped her husband's cheek as he wore a brown suede jacket and black pants.

Legend posted an adorable selfie with Luna while sitting in what appeared to be the same foyer. "Vacation vibes," he captioned the Instagram post. He later uploaded a cute shot of his baby girl looking through a pile of books while sitting on the floor. "Light vacation reading," Legend wrote.



In another photo from the family vacation, Teigen wrapped Luna in her pink shawl as they went shopping in a local marketplace.

The trio traveled to Morocco with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal. Atkin and Rosenthal briefly babysat Luna, as Atkin documented on Snapchat, while Teigen and Legend enjoyed some alone time. Teigen later shared a sweet video of her friends playing with Luna while stopping by a rug shop.



The Cravings cookbook author and La La Land actor previously jetted to Morocco for his 37th birthday in December 2015.

