Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her ‘Really Bad’ Anxiety

Speaking her truth. Chrissy Teigen opened up about her constant struggle with anxiety in an interview with Marie Claire published Wednesday, June 14.

Although the Lip Sync Battle host manages her condition with antidepressants, she still experiences significant challenges. “Every step I take feels a little shaky,” she told Marie Claire. “It’s such a weird feeling that you wouldn’t know unless you have really bad anxiety. You feel like everyone is looking at you.”

The supermodel, 31, is known for using Twitter as a platform to candidly speak her mind. In March 2016, four months after the birth of her daughter Luna — whom she shares with husband John Legend — the New York Times best-selling author revealed to her followers that she had been diagnosed with postpartum depression (PPD) and anxiety.



“Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed,” Teigen disclosed at the time in a personal essay she wrote for Glamour. “John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying.”

In the interview with Marie Claire, Teigen insisted that she doesn’t plan on letting her anxiety stop her from expanding her family with Legend, 38. “I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was — could it?”

