It’s like Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake all over again! Well, not quite.

Chrissy Teigen suffered a nip slip at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5, but she couldn’t have cared less about it.



The model, 31, was attending the epic sporting event between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons with her husband John Legend, 38.



But when the camera panned around to film them taking in the game, one of her nipples very briefly became exposed.

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

The cameraman quickly panned away from the couple, but not before an eagle eyed fan captured the moment and tweeted it to Teigen.



In the video her light brown jacket comes open to reveal she’s not wearing a bra beneath her fishnet top.

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Rather than try to explain her choice of outfit though, Teigen, took it all in her stride and retweeted the video along with the caption: “boom goes the dynamite.”



She’d spent the day live-tweeting from the Superbowl, where she tucked into nachos and hot dogs and gave running commentary on the game, and Lady Gaga’s half-time show.



Check out her reaction to the wardrobe malfunction above.



