John Legend at Nikki Beach Saint Barth Credit: Artman Agency

—Chrissy Teigen cheered on husband John Legend as he hosted a live, intimate 50-minute set on piano at Nikki Beach Saint Barth.

—Farrah Abraham was spotted with ex-boyfriend Simon Saran at a Christmas party she hosted at HeadQuarters in NYC.

—Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice celebrated New Year’s Eve at Fresco da Franco in Montclair, New Jersey.

—Ansel Elgort spent time with his family at the Shelborne South Beach in Miami Beach.

—Al Sharpton and girlfriend Aisha McShaw sat down for Christmas lunch at Philippe in NYC.

—Camille Grammer attended fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof’s Holiday Party with Never Too Hungover at her Beverly Hills estate.

—Jane Krakowski enjoyed a beautiful winter’s day with her family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

—Sean “Diddy” Combs christened 2017 with an surprise appearance with DJ Khaled and French Montana at the CÎROC The New Year celebration at Tao Las Vegas.

—Shaq bought two Louis Vuitton bags as holiday gifts at the brand new What Goes Around Comes Around boutique in Miami Beach.

Rowan Papier

—Irina Shayk joined the ranks of supermodel icons Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour and Christy Turlington when she was spotted shooting an ad for Ellen Tracy New York.

—Kylie Jenner wore Hat Attack’s Water Resistant Baseball Cap in Navy as she posed for an Instagram photo in front of her house in Hidden Hills, California.

—Kellan Lutz stopped by a GNC to get some of his favorite MusclePharm supplements.

—Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, with their children, August, Andrew and Amaya, rang in the new year at the swanky Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Puerto Rico.

—Michelle Williams hugged friends during the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown in NYC.

—Justin Bieber performed at the Belvedere Vodka-sponsored New Year’s Eve celebration poolside at Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

—Wale celebrated with friends following a live performance of his newest single with Lil Wayne, "Running Back,” on ESPN's First Take at Up&Down in NYC.

—Tom Murro and Miss New York Iman Oubou took selfies with Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve in NYC’s Times Square.

–Shanina Shaik and fiancé DJ Ruckus dined at Stephen Starr’s newest hotspot, Upland Miami, on New Year’s Eve.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



