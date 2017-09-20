🐶🐶🐶 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

They grow up so quickly! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, adorably performed her first “chore” — feeding the family’s dog.

The 31-year-old Sports Illustrated model shared a sweet video of her 17-month-old toddler on Wednesday, September 20, who sported the most adorable skirt while bringing a bowl of dog food to a carpeted area of the family’s home, helping to feed the family’s pooch, Pippa the Frenchie.

In the clip, the proud mom is overhead praising the little one, saying “good job,” as she labeled the video “first chore.”

Adding to the excitement of the day, Luna was presented with her very first Tickle Me Elmo doll. In the clip also shared to the Lip Sync Battle cohost’s Instagram account on Wednesday, the brunette beauty is dressed in a gold bathrobe, and gifts her daughter with the talking red doll. Luna, who first examines the doll, smiles big and hugs her new pal when she realizes it can talk.

“So many silent Elmo's. Finally, one that speaks! She is in love,” Teigen captioned the heartwarming moment.

Back in August, Teigen shared an Instagram video of her daughter watching her 38-year-old dad perform with the characters of Sesame Street. The happy child waved and smiled when she recognized the “All of Me” singer in the clip.

“When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is” Teigen captioned the moment.

Also in August, Teigen spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about her daughter’s affection for Elmo.

"At this point, she just loves Elmo as a person. She has no idea that Elmo is on TV,” she said. "But John has done a couple Sesame Streets and I can’t wait for her to see. When she sees Elmo on TV with Dada, it will be a big moment.”

