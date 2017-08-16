Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has officially filed for divorce, six months after her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, filed his papers and requested spousal support.

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Christina, 34, requests joint legal and physical custody of their children — daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, who turns 2 this month. She cites "irreconcilable differences" for their split.

Additionally, Christina asked for spousal support from Tarek, 35, and requested that his previous spousal support filing be terminated.

The real estate agents announced in December 2016 that they were ending their seven-year marriage. The pair have remained amicable and continue to work on their HGTV series. Christina has also moved on with her new businessman boyfriend, Doug.

Tarek opened up about their split in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in March. "It’s fine. We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity," he told Us at the time. "I’m done worrying about the past."

