Christina Grimmie's family shared a heartbreaking tribute video about the singer on Friday, March 10, just two days before what would have been her 23rd birthday, March 12.

The animated video features the star's "Invisible" song, which was released by her loved ones last month. In the clip, the former Voice contestant is portrayed as a superhero.

"We created this video as a special tribute to honor that love and her desire to always bring light and love into the heart of others," Grimmie's family posted on YouTube.

The late star's brother, Marcus Grimmie, also shared a screenshot of the video on Instagram. "I know you would love this sis," he wrote. In a second pic of the pair performing together, he added: "Happy Birthday Christina I love you."

This marks Christina's first birthday since she was killed at the Plaza Live theater in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 2016. The singer was signing autographs for fans at the time when 27-year-old assailant Kevin Loibl shot her twice. The gunman then fatally shot himself.

Voice coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton paid tribute to her following the news. "Behati [Prinsloo] and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie’s tragic death," Levine, 38, told Us Weekly in a statement. "Our hearts go out to her family. Christina was a natural, a gifted talent that comes along so rarely. She was taken from us too soon. This is yet another senseless act of extreme violence. I am left stunned and confused how these things can conceivably continue to happen in our world."

Shelton added via Twitter: "I'm stunned and disgusted and heartbroken that we lost that sweet little girl. Keeping @TheRealGrimmie family in my heart and mind." Christina was laid to rest in New Jersey one week later.



