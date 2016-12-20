Going for the gold! Coco Austin is trying out the hottest beauty trends for Us Weekly Video in our brand-new exclusive digital series, Out of This World With Coco Austin. Watch as Coco gets a gold leaf facial in our third and final episode, as seen in the video above!



The former video vixen, 37, accompanied Us to New York City’s Dyanna Spa, where she treated her skin to a rather luxurious — and glittery! —skin treatment.



Before her facial begins, Coco asks her aesthetician Innessa about the benefits of using gold on her skin. “Is it gonna make me look like 10 years younger?” she says, to which the spa professional replies, “Absolutely!”

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

After that, the Ice Loves Coco alum is ready to lie down, relax and get her face doused in gold, which reportedly keeps skin firm by maintaining collagen and inhibiting the breakdown of elastin.



Once the “Shoe Freak” singer is well into her session, she tells her aesthetician, “I have to tell you Innessa, you rubbing my skin and massaging it, it’s wonderful, but knowing that there’s gold flakes in it, is making it even [more] exceptional.”



One step later and it’s time for Coco to cover her face in a gold-infused hardening mask, which she must let dry for a full 15 minutes. In that time, the model’s husband, Ice T, calls. “Hello, honey, I can’t talk to you right now. I’m getting a 24-karat gold leaf facial,” she excitedly tells her hubby. “I’ll tell you all about it when I get home!”



Toward the end of her visit, the mom of one — she welcomed daughter Chanel, 12 months, in November 2015 — admits, “I recently became a mommy and I haven’t gotten much pamper time, so this is like my first, like, real pamper time.”



To see if Coco is satisfied with the results of her 24-karat gold leaf facial, watch the video above. And make sure to watch her try out cryotherapy and vajazzling here.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



