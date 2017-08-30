Colton Haynes Speaks Out Against ‘F--ked Up’ Homophobia in Hollywood

Colton Haynes spoke out about Hollywood’s treatment of LGBT actors in a series of tweets on Tuesday, August 29.

“Hollywood is so f--ked up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table,” he tweeted.



Haynes, 29, went to to praise American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, Arrow executive producer Greg Berlanti and Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis for giving him opportunities. “Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives,” he tweeted. “So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life.”

The actor came out as gay in May 2016, and announced his relationship with celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham in February 2017. The couple got engaged in March in Los Cabos, Mexico.



Haynes has previously said people in the entertainment industry advised him to hide his sexuality. “I’ve been told by so many people that you cannot be out and have a career,” he told The Huffington Post in June. “Literally, people would set me up with girls for press. … There was this whole story that ran with Lauren Conrad, who I love — she’s the best. Basically my old manager at the time was like, ‘Oh, take a picture with her.’ He just basically ran this story trying to say that I was dating Lauren Conrad. It was there for about six months. I was like, ‘Oh great, I have to do this.’ That’s how it is in Hollywood. But not anymore. You have all these amazing showrunners who actually embrace people’s personal lives and embrace people’s truth."

The Teen Wolf star told Us Weekly last month that he’s so happy with Leatham and that their wedding is happening sometime this year. “Engaged life is amazing,” he told Us. “It’s the best thing in the world. I’m just super happy to have someone so supportive and just loves me unconditionally."

