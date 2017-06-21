Courteney Cox 'Would Love' to Have a Baby With Johnny McDaid

Ruven Afanador for NewBeauty

Courteney Cox is ready to become a mom of two. In the 2017 issue of NewBeauty Summer-Fall, the Friends alum reveals that she "would love to have a baby now" with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

"I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is," Cox, 53, told the mag. "I know it’s crazy, but I would."

Cox and the Snow Patrol rocker, 40, called off their engagement in December 2015 before rekindling their romance. The Cougar Town alum, who previously called their split "brutal," revealed that looks aren't important to McDaid or his family.

"External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don’t think it matters," she added. "He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that. It’s deeper than that for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy."

Cox was previously married to David Arquette (the pair ended their 11-year marriage in 2010) and the exes amicably coparent daughter Coco, 13. Cox revealed that Coco “loves makeup” and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“She thinks it’s beautiful artistry and she’s really good at it. Luckily, at school she can only wear mascara, but on the weekends you would think she’s going out to a rager at 2 a.m. – eyeliner, mascara, highlighter on her cheeks … I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression,” Cox explained. “As long as she’s not sexualizing herself, it’s really just what makes her feel good. Sometimes I do wish her shorts were longer — I’m not going to lie. But I want to keep an open relationship with her. I care more about what she’s watching than what she’s putting on her face.”

For Cox, she likes to live by the less is more theory. “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be,” she told NewBeauty. “I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.”

Her favorite products? Kirkland Body Lotion and sheer organic coconut oil for her skin.

Cox, who started dry brushing and uses a body roller for her “problem areas,” believes that it’s best to work on your body early in age — like 25 or 30. Drinking plenty of water and eating healthy, which she does, also helps.

“I’m a really good eater,” she said. “About four years ago, I found out I have something called a MTHFR gene mutation, which dictates how my body methylates. I suffered miscarriages, my dad died of a really rare cancer, and depression runs in my family, which made my doctor think I should get this gene checked out. I discovered that I have the worst version of the mutation and my body doesn’t methylate the way it’s supposed to. Once I found out how I could absorb nutrients and protect myself from toxins, my whole life shifted.”

The NewBeauty Summer-Fall 2017 issue hits stands on Tuesday, June 17.

