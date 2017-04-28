Courtney Stodden may be celebrating her single status with a so-called Divorce Party at Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas on Friday, April 28, but that doesn’t mean her split from husband Doug Hutchison was easy.

“My friends are the ones who put [the party] together for me. It’s titled a ‘Divorce Party,’ but personally I’ve been going through a lot,” the former teen bride told Us. “A split is really hard. Doug and I are on really good terms but it’s just hard, you know, because we’re trying to hang on to our friendship because we are best friends and we don’t want to part in a disastrous Hollywood way."

Stodden famously married Hutchison when she was just 16 and he was 50. The couple called it quits after nearly six years of marriage earlier this year.

“I got married when I was 16 and he was kind of more than just a husband to me, he was a lot,” the blonde bombshell added. “He was there for me when most of my family wasn’t and was just a rock in my life.”

Despite their divorce, the two are attempting to remain amicable. "I want us to remain in each other’s lives as friends and business partners and I just don’t want to lose him altogether," she told Us, noting that they communicate "every day" for work. "We’re talking a lot about business throughout the day. It’s sensitive to talk about our own issues right now, so I think we’re kind of just talking mostly about business and then when we do talk about what we’re going through, it’s just really hard on both of us."

The exes, who are working on a movie together, have taken time apart before. This time, though, they aren’t getting back together.

“I’ve changed into a completely different person,” Stodden concluded. “I need that time now, more than ever, to find myself.”

