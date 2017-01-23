Spontaneous songs! Craig Robinson participated in Us Weekly Video’s “Celebrity Challenge” to come up with improvised, spur-of-the-moment tunes about some of the biggest stories in Hollywood. The Office alum, 45, was tasked with picking a topic out of one fishbowl and a genre of music out of another and putting them together. Watch the hilarious results in the video above!

Armed with only a small keyboard, he first chose Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds’ viral 2017 Golden Globes smooch and a romantic genre. The two actors were seated next to each other at the same table and locked lips while Ryan Gosling was accepting his best actor in a musical or comedy award. “The other day at the Golden Globes, Ryan Gosling went up to get his award, but in the background there were lovers doing their own thing,” Robinson crooned. “Go ahead, kiss fellas. You kissed for all of us that day. Go ahead, kiss fellas.”



Next up, the singer-comedian got Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance along with a wacky genre. “The end of 2016, Mariah Carey got on stage and it was mean,” he jokingly sang. “The technical difficulties that she came across, now everybody think that she was lost.”



Robinson’s ad-libbed songs were impressive — it’s no wonder he hosts his own sing-along show, Caraoke Showdown, on Spike TV. The Hot Tub Time Machine star picks up unsuspecting passengers in Las Vegas and brings them along for an impromptu game show where they can win money for belting out lyrics, guessing song titles and winning a sing-off.



Watch the video above to see Robinson sing about Donald Trump’s Twitter page and more!

Caraoke Showdown airs on Spike Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

