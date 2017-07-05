Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A different kind of fireworks. Damon Wayans Jr. expressed his disapproval for the United State’s Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.

“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” the 34-year-old actor tweeted. Despite the negative feedback from fans, the New Girl star stood by his post.

“A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren’t illegal,” Wayans responded to one angered follower, who accused him of being “another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans.”

A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Backing his remarks, the How to Be Single star replied to another enraged tweeter, “Yep, it was a joke. But feel free to be offended by it.”

The comedian brushed off his fans’ critiques and seemed to enjoy the remainder of the holiday watching “FireTwerks.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!