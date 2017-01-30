Eighteen years and counting! David Beckham revealed in a new radio interview that he and his wife, Victoria Beckham, renewed their wedding vows. Listen to what he said in the video above!

"We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]," the retired soccer pro, 41, told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs over the weekend. "It was a lot more private with only six people there in our house." It is unclear when the pair renewed their vows.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

The British couple famously tied the knot for the first time at a lavish ceremony at the Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin in July 1999. For the over-the-top reception, the newlyweds sat on red velvet thrones and wore matching purple outfits, an ensemble David now says he regrets. "I even had a top hat in purple," he said on the radio show. "What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber. ... It was the thing to do around that time."



David and the Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 42, share four children together, Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5. The hunky model told BBC Radio he credits his family as the reason why his marriage has lasted a decade and a half.

"We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values," he said. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children."

David says he and Victoria, like any couple, have faced tough times, but explained, "That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities. ... Back when we were 22, 23 years old, the only responsibility that we had was to ourselves and to our jobs at the time. We're very respectful of our life and when we do go through tough times. We work through them as a family, as a unit."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!