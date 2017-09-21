Is it love? David Foster and Katharine McPhee enjoyed a night out with his daughter, Erin, who hinted that the rumored couple may be getting serious!



“Excited about my new step mom,” Erin, 35, captioned a snapshot of her dad, 67, and the American Idol alum, 33 on Tuesday, September 19, at the Grammy Museum Gala honoring Foster. McPhee flaunted a low-cut, black dress and wore her hair slicked back in the photo as she chatted with the Asia’s Got Talent judge.

Courtesy Erin Foster/Snapchat

Later in the evening, the Barely Famous alum captured a video on her Instagram story of the “Lick My Lips” singer performing on stage alongside Foster on the piano. “My parents,” Erin captioned the clip.

As previously reported, the Canadian music producer and the Scorpion actress sparked romance rumors in May 2017 after they were spotted cuddling while dining at Nobu in Malibu, California. According to E! News, the potential pair was “very intimate during their dinner” and Foster kissed McPhee’s cheek “several times.”

Courtesy Erin Foster/Instagram

Although the duo has yet to confirm their supposed romance, they reportedly traveled to Vancouver together shortly after their romantic evening with music director Michael Orland and McPhee’s mom, Patricia.

McPhee and Foster met in 2006 when the latter mentored her during Top 6 Week of American Idol when she was a contestant. The pair returned to the talent show two years later to perform the Beatles track “Something.” Since then, they have maintained a close bond.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!