What are husbands for, after all? Kristen Bell told Ellen DeGeneres a story about the time her husband, Dax Shepard, was her wingman at the Golden Globes so that she could meet her celebrity crush, Riz Ahmed.

“I find Indian men irresistible,” the Good Place actress, 36, told DeGeneres, 59, on the Thursday, January 26, episode of her show. “He’s so beautiful.”



According to the Veronica Mars alum, she and Shepard, 42, realized that she would get the chance to spill her true feelings at the Golden Globes earlier this month. (The Night Of was nominated for three Golden Globes, including a Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television nod for Ahmed, 34.)



Shepard told DeGeneres that he happily played the part of wingman for his wife, but that Bell had no chill when he made the introduction.

“I saw him first, and I thought she might be too shy to go up to him, so I’m going to break the ice,” he said. “I said to [Ahmed], ‘Hey, my wife has a crush on you. I would love to introduce you to her.’”



Bell then admitted that she couldn’t hold back once she came face-to-face with the British-born actor. “Out of my mouth came, ‘I find you very attractive,’” she said.

But Shepard couldn’t be jealous of his wife’s admiration. “He has beautiful skin, just beautiful,” the Robot Chicken actor said.



