The stuntwoman killed on set of Ryan Reynolds' film Deadpool 2 has been identified as Joi "SJ" Harris, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Harris was a professional motorcycle racer and was the first African-American female road racer. She was from Brooklyn, New York, and the David Leitch-directed film was her first feature as a stunt driver.

As previously reported, Harris was killed when her motorcycle she was driving flew into the air and crashed through the glass of a ground floor studio at Shaw Tower in Vancouver.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," a company spokesperson for 20th Century Fox told Us Weekly in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

Weeks before the tragedy, Harris tweeted that a doctor said that her "clutch-wrist" was healed from an injury.

Reynolds, 40, spoke out about Harris in an emotional post on Monday. "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool," he wrote on social media. "We’re heartbroken, shocked, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world."

