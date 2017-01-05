Courtesy of Guilherme Vasconcelos/Instagram

He’ll fight for her! Demi Lovato is back together with MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, a source confirms to Us Weekly.



The “Confident” singer, 24, previously hooked up with Vasconcelos in July, and now the two have rekindled their romance. At the time, Lovato was “just having fun” and “still looking to meet new guys” after her split from boyfriend of six years Wilmer Valderrama, an insider told Us.

Happy new year !!!! 🎉🎊 A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:21am PST

After the “Body Say” singer’s fling with Vasconcelos over the summer, Lovato briefly dated UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. They were spotted holding hands on a date night to a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden in NYC in November.



Now, Lovato and Vasconcelos, who both train at Jay Glazer’s Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, are heating up again. The pair spent New Year’s Eve together, and the MMA champ posted an Instagram photo of the couple in festive 2017 glasses and headbands. “Happy new year!!!” he wrote.

A few days later, Vasconcelos shared another cute photo with his arm around the former Disney star. In the pic, he’s bundled up in a tan coat beside Lovato, who wears a white sweater and jeans. He captioned it with a heart emoji. While Lovato has stayed mum about her new romance, she frequently posts photos and videos of herself boxing at their shared gym.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



