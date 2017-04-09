Workout squad! Demi Lovato took to Snapchat on Saturday, April 8, to document her PDA-filled hike with her boyfriend, Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos.

The "Confident" singer, 24, shared a series of photos and videos from the afternoon workout session as she and the MMA fighter, 31, took advantage of the sunny day and hiked up Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Snapchat

Lovato smiled for the camera and pointed to her shirtless beau's butt as he faced the opposite direction to look at the beautiful skyline from the top of the mountain. In another snap, the couple shared a sweet kiss.

The Grammy nominee donned a black baseball cap, blue tank top, gray sports bra and dark leggings. Vasconcelos, meanwhile, showed off his muscular body in royal blue shorts and a matching hat. He took his gray T-shirt off during the hike and draped it around his shoulders, revealing the many tattoos on his arms and back.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Snapchat

Lovato, who recently celebrated five years of sobriety, and the Brazilian athlete first hooked up in July 2016, shortly after she and ex Wilmer Valderrama called it quits on their six-year relationship. In January, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Lovato and Vasconcelos had rekindled their romance.



