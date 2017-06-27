Grin and bear it! Demi Moore opened up about her decision to share a photo of her missing teeth while attending the NYC premiere of Blind on Monday, June 26.

"I think it was literally just me being silly you know? It was a truthful thing,” Moore, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. “We are all human and everything is all relative. Sometimes it's nice to share so that people see all of you."

Sharing her toothless smile didn’t come without catching some flack from her daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis, though. “My kids had made such a funny thing about, 'Oh, it made me look more human and vulnerable,’” Moore added to Us. "I'm sitting there lisping and they're making fun of me like I'm an eight year old waiting for my tooth to grow back in!"

Earlier this month, the Rough Night star revealed that she lost her two front teeth because of stress. "I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it's something that's important to share,” she said during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 12. “It's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress.”

The actress has opened up about her dental woes in the past. In October 2010, Moore said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she “knocked” her own teeth out because she’d been clenching her teeth too hard.

