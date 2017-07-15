Brotherly love! Derek Hough took to Instagram on Friday, July 14, to reflect on his little sister Julianne Hough’s wedding to hockey star Brooks Laich — and by his account, it was nothing short of epic!

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Dancing With the Stars pro posted an adorable video of the newlyweds, who were married on Saturday, July 8, with an emotional caption.

“Julianne and Brooks wedding weekend transported everyone to a different era. A timeless, magical, romantic experience that was truly perfect in every way. It captured everyone's hearts and filled them with more love than we could have hoped for,” Derek, 32, began.

Cosmo / CPR / BACKGRID

“Everything from the hot beautiful weather during the fun lake activities, to the welcome and rehearsal dinners where we danced with friends and family all night long. To the most perfect ceremony I have ever seen where I witnessed my baby sister marry the man of her dreams,” the proud big brother continued. “There is so much sentimental history on that lake that having an experience which celebrates love created an electric and palpable energy that was felt every minute of everyday we were all there.”

CPR / Cosmo / BACKGRID

“And of course the reception! Seeing my sister ride in on this ridiculous 2 seater James Bond looking Stan Craft boat while her veil blew in the wind was one of the coolest things I've ever seen. When she and her new husband rolled up to the dock in that one of a kind boat we all cheered. And then we danced the night away under the stars with the best firework display I have Ever seen timed to perfection with the music to their first dance,” Derek gushed.

“I could write a novel about how amazing this wedding was. I was with julianne hearing her plan it while we were on tour and it truly exceeded my expectations beyond anything I could have imagined.”

He finished his tribute with three words that summed up the day: “Timeless. Magical . Perfect.”

Cosmo / CPR / BACKGRID

As Us Weekly reported, Julianne and Laich, who got engaged in 2015, exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony near her family’s home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in front of 200 guests. The bride wore a custom Marchesa gown and was blinged out in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while the groom looked dapper in a Brooks Brothers tuxedo. Julianne previously posted their engagement story on her website, noting that Laich proposed while the two were watching the sunset over the lake by their home and listening to their favorite music.

July 8 was a sentimental date for Dancing With the Stars fans. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Maksim Chmerkovisky and Peta Murgatroyd also married that same day in Long Island, New York.



