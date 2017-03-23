And it’s official! Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger went public with their romance on Tuesday, March 21. The couple were spotted packing on the PDA during a makeout sesh in New York City.



Reedus, 48, and Kruger, 40, were spotted leaving the Walking Dead star’s East Village pad before they enjoyed each other’s company at a bar called Mexican Radio.

According to an eyewitness, the duo stayed at the hotspot for almost 4 hours before they stopped at a street corner on their way home and kissed for half an hour. The lovebirds, who have been rumored to be dating for months now, also hit up The Ship in SoHo before returning back to his place.

The couple’s PDA session comes after Kruger split from boyfriend Joshua Jackson. As previously reported, the exes surprised fans in July 2016, announcing they were calling it quits after 10 years together.



Reedus and Kruger, who costarred in 2015’s Sky, were last spotted together in December in France.

Jackson, for his part, is also back in the dating game. The Affair star, 38, was spotted making out with a mystery woman on a romantic date in East Village earlier this month.

